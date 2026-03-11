President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan has sent a letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs via AZERTAC.

"Your Excellency,

I have followed with concern the targeting of Azerbaijani territories by Iranian drones and the resulting violation of your national airspace. Such actions constitute a clear breach of the principles of international law and the fundamental norms governing respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

In this regard, I wish to express the full solidarity of the Republic of Sudan - its leadership, government, and people - with the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan. I reaffirm my support for all legitimate measures undertaken to safeguard your country's sovereignty, security, and stability in accordance with international law.

May God protect the Republic of Azerbaijan and grant it continued security and stability.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and respect," reads the letter.