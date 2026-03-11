Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Iran vows to target US, Israeli-linked banks in Middle East

    Other countries
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 12:38
    Iran vows to target US, Israeli-linked banks in Middle East

    Iran's joint military command says banks and financial institutions are now a target in the Middle East after the US and Israel allegedly targeted one of the country's banks, Report informs referring to Middle Eastern media.

    "With this illegitimate and unconventional act in war, the enemy has given us the green light to target economic centres and banks belonging to the US and [Israel] in the region," a spokesman said.

    "The Americans should expect a painful and retaliatory action from us."

    He warned people in the region to keep clear of banks within a one-kilometer radius.

    banks US and Israel Operation Against Iran strikes
    İran Yaxın Şərqdəki bank və maliyyə qurumlarını hədəf elan edib
    Иран обещает удары по банкам и финансовым учреждениям на Ближнем Востоке

    Latest News

    13:53

    Kazakhstan ratifies green corridor agreement with Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan

    Energy
    13:44

    Azerbaijan's PM Ali Asadov meets with ICF President Thomas Konietzko

    Foreign policy
    13:39

    Erlan Aqkenjenov: Kazakhstan plans to export 1.5 to 2.2 M tons of oil via BTC

    Energy
    13:33

    Samaddin Asadov: Azerbaijan in talks with Amazon, Google, Microsoft to establish AI center

    AIC
    13:19

    Baku Initiative Group to hold Geneva conference on Sikh human rights

    Foreign policy
    13:06

    Australia closes several embassies in Middle East amid fears of Iran war escalations

    Other countries
    13:01

    10 killed in airstrikes in Lebanon

    Other countries
    12:59

    Azerbaijan to introduce 33 new modules in agricultural sector

    AIC
    12:55

    Japan not ruling out option of releasing oil reserve on its own

    Other countries
    All News Feed