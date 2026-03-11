Iran vows to target US, Israeli-linked banks in Middle East

Iran's joint military command says banks and financial institutions are now a target in the Middle East after the US and Israel allegedly targeted one of the country's banks, Report informs referring to Middle Eastern media.

"With this illegitimate and unconventional act in war, the enemy has given us the green light to target economic centres and banks belonging to the US and [Israel] in the region," a spokesman said.

"The Americans should expect a painful and retaliatory action from us."

He warned people in the region to keep clear of banks within a one-kilometer radius.