An Air India Express flight from Hyderabad made a hard landing at Phuket International Airport in Thailand today, resulting in significant damage to its nose gear, Report informs via NDTV.

Following the incident, airport authorities issued a NOTAM (Notice to Air Mission) closing the runway until 6 pm (GMT+7). The Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft had 133 passengers on board. All passengers were safely evacuated from the plane and taken to a passenger waiting area.

Sources said the aircraft experienced a problem while landing, with the nose landing gear breaking and the plane sliding along the runway. Photographs from the scene show the broken nose wheel lying on the runway.

Emergency response teams and airport authorities rushed to the scene to secure the area and ensure the safety of those on board.

The runway was closed to clear the aircraft and conduct safety inspections, which may affect some flight operations.

The nose wheel is a critical component of an aircraft's landing gear, responsible for steering and supporting the forward section of the plane during taxi, takeoff, and landing.