    Baku hosts UEFA strategic communications seminar

    Football
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 12:41
    Baku hosts UEFA strategic communications seminar

    As part of the UEFA Grow program, a UEFA department for national associations' communications has organized a strategic communications seminar in Baku, Azerbaijan, to help national associations realize their potential, Report informs, citing the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA).

    The two-day event discussed the importance of strategic communication, stakeholder audits, team capacity assessments, strengthening AFFA's image and reputation, planning strategic priorities from a communications perspective, identifying target audiences, and shaping key messages.

    Within the seminar, communication approaches for AFFA and Azerbaijan as hosts of international tournaments were examined, including tournament organization, promotion, and legacy communication. In addition, interactive group work was organized for participants, with exchanges of ideas on relevant topics and practical approaches. Group discussions focused on local experience, international practices, and development opportunities.

