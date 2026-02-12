President Ilham Aliyev awards servicemen and civil servants of State Service for Mobilization and Conscription
Domestic policy
- 12 February, 2026
- 17:14
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order awarding servicemen and civil servants of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription.
Report informs via AZERTAC that, under the order, three employees were awarded the "For Service to the Fatherland" Order, three employees received the "For Military Merit" Medal, and one person was awarded the "Progress" Medal for distinction in the performance of their official duties and tasks.
