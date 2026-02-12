Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    President Ilham Aliyev awards servicemen and civil servants of State Service for Mobilization and Conscription

    Domestic policy
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 17:14
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order awarding servicemen and civil servants of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that, under the order, three employees were awarded the "For Service to the Fatherland" Order, three employees received the "For Military Merit" Medal, and one person was awarded the "Progress" Medal for distinction in the performance of their official duties and tasks.

    Səfərbərlik və Hərbi Xidmətə Çağırış üzrə Dövlət Xidmətinin əməkdaşları təltif ediliblər
    Ильхам Алиев наградил сотрудников Госслужбы по мобилизации

