BTC's capital expenditures grew more than twofold in 2025

In 2025, BTC Co. spent around $131 million in operating expenditure and $98 million in capital expenditure, Report informs, citing BP-Azerbaijan.

According to the 2025 full-year results, BTC's operating expenses fell by $15 million, or 10.3%, compared to 2024.

By contrast, capital expenditures on the pipeline in 2025 rose sharply, increasing by $54 million compared to 2024 - more than doubling (2.2 times).

Since the 1,768 km BTC pipeline became operational in June 2006 till the end of 2025, it carried a total of around 4.7 billion barrels (about 619 million tonnes) of crude oil loaded on 6,145 tankers and sent to world markets.

In 2025, about 207 million barrels (27 million tonnes) of BTC-exported crude oil was lifted at Ceyhan and loaded on 283 tankers.

The BTC pipeline currently carries mainly ACG crude oil and Shah Deniz condensate from Azerbaijan. In addition, other volumes of Caspian regional crude oil and condensate (Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, other SOCAR volumes produced in Azerbaijan) continue to be transported via BTC.

BTC Co. shareholders are: BP (30.10%), SOCAR (32.97%), MOL (8.90%), TPAO (6.53%), Eni (5.00%), TotalEnergies (5.00%), ITOCHU (3.40%), ONGC Videsh (3.10%), ExxonMobil (2.50%) and INPEX (2.50%).