    UK to supply 1,000 Martlet missiles to Ukraine

    12 February, 2026
    16:45
    UK to supply 1,000 Martlet missiles to Ukraine

    The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with an additional 1,000 multi-role Martlet missiles to strengthen its air defense capabilities, Report informs, citing a statement from the UK Ministry of Defence.

    According to the ministry, the missiles are manufactured in Belfast and are expected to play a crucial role in protecting Ukraine's infrastructure and cities from increasingly intense Russian missile and drone attacks.

    "They will be extremely important for safeguarding Ukraine's infrastructure and urban areas against Russia's escalating missile and drone strikes," the statement said.

    Ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, UK Defence Secretary John Healey also announced an additional £500 million ($681.4 million) in funding to further enhance Ukraine's air defense systems.

    Britaniya Ukraynaya 1 000 ədəd hava hücumundan müdafiə raketi verəcək
    Британия передаст Украине 1 тыс. многоцелевых ракет Martlet

