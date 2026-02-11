Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is working in strategic partnership format with world's leading powerhouses

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Azerbaijan is one of a handful of countries in the world that are already working in the format of a strategic partnership signed with the world's leading powerhouses, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting dedicated to the unified action plan on "Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture".

    "In other words, this is our advantage as well. You may find another country in the world with such an advantage, but only if you look hard. Therefore, it would be completely unacceptable not to use it. Taking all this into account, issues related to a centralized coordination of work in this direction have been discussed for some time now. On my instructions, an exchange of views is currently underway on these issues, including under my chairmanship today. Considering that this issue, as I noted, is a priority, we must begin, under my chairmanship at today's meeting, to prepare a specific action plan for the work to be done. We must complete it as soon as possible and thus give a stronger impetus to this area," the head of state said.

    Dövlət başçısı: Dünyanın aparıcı güc mərkəzləri ilə koordinasiyalı işlə bağlı fəaliyyət planı hazırlanmalıdır
    Президент: Азербайджан работает в формате стратегического партнерства с ведущими мировыми центрами силы

