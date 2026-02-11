Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    President of Uzbekistan congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 20:53
    President of Uzbekistan congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

    "Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

    Dear brother,

    My dear brother, I wholeheartedly congratulate you on being awarded the prestigious international Zayed Award for Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi, and I take great pleasure in conveying my warmest wishes.

    We regard your selection for this high and respected award first and foremost as a vivid confirmation of the deep respect for your tireless efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus region, as well as for your far-sighted and wise foreign policy.

    Indeed, on August 8, 2025, in Washington, your signing of the Joint Declaration together with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan became a historic event of great significance on the path to achieving peace.

    Your resolute decision to resolve the long-standing conflict through political and diplomatic means, along with your practical efforts toward restoring equal relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, forming solid mechanisms for regional security, and developing economic and transport links, deserve the highest appreciation.

    Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, you have clearly demonstrated to the entire world an example of how to conduct dialogue aimed at peace in the name of the interests of the people and the state, and how to effectively resolve even the most difficult issues through deeply considered and courageous decisions.

    Once again, I sincerely congratulate you on this supreme international award. I wish you robust health, family happiness and well-being, new successes in your high state duties, and peace, security, and constant progress for the brotherly people of Azerbaijan," reads the letter.

