    Azerbaijani Defense Industry Minister holds meetings at World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh

    Domestic policy
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 21:26
    Azerbaijani Defense Industry Minister holds meetings at World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh

    Vugar Mustafayev, Azerbaijan"s Minister of Defense Industry, held a series of meetings with officials from various countries on the margins of the World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 11, Report informs.

    The Azerbaijani minister met with Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, Minister of Defense of Somalia; Hassan Daoud Kabroun, Minister of Defense of Sudan; and Marius Ngendabanka, Deputy Minister of Defense of Burundi.

    During the meetings, the parties exchanged views on the current state of the defense industry in their respective countries, production capacities, and key priorities.

    The discussions also addressed prospects for cooperation in joint research, personnel training, expertise exchange, specialized training mechanisms, the application of innovative technologies and digital solutions, modernization of weapons and equipment, innovations showcased at the exhibition, and future avenues for collaboration.

    Afrika ölkələri Azərbaycanın müdafiə sənayesi barədə məlumatlandırılıb
    Африканские страны проинформированы об оборонной промышленности Азербайджана

