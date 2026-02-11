Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Ilham Aliyev: Over past 20 years, more than $350B have been invested in Azerbaijani economy

    Domestic policy
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 21:03
    Ilham Aliyev: Over past 20 years, more than $350B have been invested in Azerbaijani economy

    Over the past 20 years, more than 350 billion dollars have been invested in the Azerbaijani economy, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting dedicated to the unified action plan on "Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture".

    "Our experience working with major transnational companies is also a great advantage. There is a positive investment environment. Over the past 20 years, more than 350 billion dollars have been invested in the Azerbaijani economy. Foreign investments are protected – both by law and, at the same time, this is observed in everyday practice. The protection of both local and foreign investments paves the way for the development of every country, including Azerbaijan. I can say that we have a unique experience here. Our oil and gas projects, which have been going on for more than 30 years, are in progress today in exactly the same way they were signed. This experience, of course, should also be reflected in relations with companies that play leading roles in the digital world," the head of state said.

    Ilham Aliyev
    İlham Əliyev: Azərbaycan iqtisadiyyatına son 20 il ərzində 350 milyard dollardan çox sərmayə qoyulub
    Ильхам Алиев: В экономику Азербайджана за последние 20 лет инвестировано более $350 млрд

    Latest News

    21:26
    Photo

    Azerbaijani Defense Industry Minister holds meetings at World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh

    Domestic policy
    21:24

    President: I hope that the project to lay a fiber-optic cable in the Caspian Sea will be completed this year

    ICT
    21:19

    Ilham Aliyev: Students of secondary schools should be provided with basic knowledge in digitalization

    Domestic policy
    21:14

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is working in strategic partnership format with world's leading powerhouses

    Foreign policy
    21:10

    Ilham Aliyev: Each state agency should designate a deputy for digitalization, AI, and cybersecurity

    Domestic policy
    21:06

    Ilham Aliyev: Over past 20 years, Azerbaijan's generation capacity has almost doubled

    Domestic policy
    21:03

    Ilham Aliyev: Over past 20 years, more than $350B have been invested in Azerbaijani economy

    Domestic policy
    20:59
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting dedicated to the unified action plan on "Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture"

    Domestic policy
    20:53

    President of Uzbekistan congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed