Ilham Aliyev: Over past 20 years, more than $350B have been invested in Azerbaijani economy

Over the past 20 years, more than 350 billion dollars have been invested in the Azerbaijani economy, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting dedicated to the unified action plan on "Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture".

"Our experience working with major transnational companies is also a great advantage. There is a positive investment environment. Over the past 20 years, more than 350 billion dollars have been invested in the Azerbaijani economy. Foreign investments are protected – both by law and, at the same time, this is observed in everyday practice. The protection of both local and foreign investments paves the way for the development of every country, including Azerbaijan. I can say that we have a unique experience here. Our oil and gas projects, which have been going on for more than 30 years, are in progress today in exactly the same way they were signed. This experience, of course, should also be reflected in relations with companies that play leading roles in the digital world," the head of state said.