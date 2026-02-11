Ilham Aliyev: Students of secondary schools should be provided with basic knowledge in digitalization

Certain changes should be made to the curriculum in order to provide students of secondary schools with basic knowledge in digitalization, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting dedicated to the unified action plan on "Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture".

"Certain work has recently been done in this direction. We should pay greater attention to this area in our education system. Both students at higher education institutions in Azerbaijan and those sent abroad by the state should further develop their expertise in this field. Therefore, considering that this will be a long-term and expanding process, there will be a significant need for personnel in this field in the future. Of course, certain changes should be made to the curriculum in order to provide students of secondary schools with basic knowledge," Ilham Aliyev said.