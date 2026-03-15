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    Russian shelling kills 2 emergency medics in Ukraine's Kharkiv region

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    • 15 March, 2026
    • 13:07
    Russian shelling kills 2 emergency medics in Ukraine's Kharkiv region

    Russian shelling in Ukraine"s northeastern Kharkiv region killed two emergency medical workers and injured another member of the same rescue team, local authorities said, Report informs via Kyiv Post.

    The attack occurred near the village of Chervona Khvylia in the Velykyi Burluk community, where the victims were responding as part of an emergency medical brigade.

    According to Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov, the strike killed a 27-year-old and a 56-year-old man, while a 54-year-old medic was wounded.

    "All three were members of an emergency medical response team," Syniehubov wrote in a post on Telegram.

    The attack also damaged the team"s emergency medical vehicle.

    Syniehubov reported that 21 settlements across the Kharkiv region came under Russian attack over the past 24 hours.

    In the frontline city of Kupyansk, a 63-year-old woman was injured during the shelling.

    Russian forces used multiple types of weapons during the strikes, including guided aerial bombs (KAB), Geran-2 attack drones, Lancet drones, Molniya drones, FPV drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles, according to regional authorities.

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