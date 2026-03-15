Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Iranian FM: There are no concrete initiatives to end war

    Region
    • 15 March, 2026
    • 13:00
    Iranian FM: There are no concrete initiatives to end war

    The cessation of the war with the US and Israel depends on providing Tehran with security guarantees and reparations, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with the publication Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Report informs.

    According to Araghchi, there are no specific initiatives to end the conflict with the US and Israel so far.

    Iran's Foreign Minister stated that his country had not struck civilian facilities or residential areas. "If our energy infrastructure is targeted, we will strike facilities of American companies in the region," Araghchi warned.

    Abbas Araghchi War in Iran
    İran müharibənin dayandırılması üçün şərtlərini açıqlayıb
    Глава МИД Ирана: Конкретных инициатив по прекращению войны нет

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