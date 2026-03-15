Iranian FM: There are no concrete initiatives to end war
Region
- 15 March, 2026
- 13:00
The cessation of the war with the US and Israel depends on providing Tehran with security guarantees and reparations, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with the publication Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Report informs.
According to Araghchi, there are no specific initiatives to end the conflict with the US and Israel so far.
Iran's Foreign Minister stated that his country had not struck civilian facilities or residential areas. "If our energy infrastructure is targeted, we will strike facilities of American companies in the region," Araghchi warned.
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