Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (13.10.2026)
Finance
- 13 October, 2026
- 09:00
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|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
105.41
|
1.24
|
44.56
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
92.57
|
1.17
|
35.15
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,216.60
|
26.00
|
- 124.50
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
51,850.55
|
195.60
|
3,787.26
|
S&P 500
|
7,807.24
|
- 4.30
|
961.74
|
Nasdaq
|
27,245.90
|
- 120.27
|
4,003.91
|
Nikkei
|
69,030.92
|
0.00
|
18,691.44
|
Dax
|
25,277.68
|
190.41
|
787.27
|
FTSE 100
|
10,656.28
|
104.23
|
724.90
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,832.88
|
29.55
|
- 316.62
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,797.24
|
- 16.55
|
- 171.60
|
Bist 100
|
12,150.67
|
- 115.31
|
889.15
|
RTS
|
896.86
|
5.72
|
- 217.27
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1171
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0574
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3217
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0256
|
JPY/USD
|
158.2700
|
- 0.3400
|
1.8200
|
RUB/USD
|
83.9083
|
- 0.1000
|
5.1583
|
TRY/USD
|
49.3645
|
0.0700
|
6.4083
|
CNY/USD
|
6.6968
|
0.0000
|
- 0.2922
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (13.10.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (13.10.2026)
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