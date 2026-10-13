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    Belgium strike partly shuts public sector as budget deal delayed

    Other countries
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 09:07
    Belgium strike partly shuts public sector as budget deal delayed

    Belgium's public sector was partially shut down on Monday as unions staged a second day ​of nationwide strike action against planned government budget ‌cuts, amid mounting political pressure on Prime Minister Bart De Wever over a stalled budget agreement, Report informs via Reuters.

    Monday's strike followed an initial ​mass protest of thousands of protesters in Brussels ​on Friday that ended with a small group ⁠clashing with police. While no large-scale demonstration was planned ​in the capital on Monday, the strike disrupted key ​public services across Belgium. Rail services, public transport, public broadcasting and schools were all affected as public sector workers protested against government ​plans.

    The action comes as Flemish right-wing leader De ​Wever faces growing pressure over delayed budget negotiations. Over the weekend, the ‌prime ⁠minister's office said coalition partners had failed to reach agreement on a new federal budget, forcing De Wever to cancel his planned State of the Union ​address to parliament ​on Tuesday ⁠while talks continue.

    De Wever said on Thursday that painful budget measures were needed ​now to avert a looming debt and ​interest-cost spiral ⁠that would otherwise leave future generations with a heavy bill. Belgian media reported that the budget deal could be ⁠delayed ​to late October or early ​November and that a prolonged deadlock could put the coalition's cohesion under ​strain.

    Mass strike Belgium
    Belçikada kütləvi tətil nəqliyyat və məktəblərin işini pozub
    В Бельгии массовая забастовка нарушила работу транспорта и школ
    44 - Tezliklə
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