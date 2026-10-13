Belgium strike partly shuts public sector as budget deal delayed
- 13 October, 2026
- 09:07
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Belgium's public sector was partially shut down on Monday as unions staged a second day of nationwide strike action against planned government budget cuts, amid mounting political pressure on Prime Minister Bart De Wever over a stalled budget agreement, Report informs via Reuters.
Monday's strike followed an initial mass protest of thousands of protesters in Brussels on Friday that ended with a small group clashing with police. While no large-scale demonstration was planned in the capital on Monday, the strike disrupted key public services across Belgium. Rail services, public transport, public broadcasting and schools were all affected as public sector workers protested against government plans.
The action comes as Flemish right-wing leader De Wever faces growing pressure over delayed budget negotiations. Over the weekend, the prime minister's office said coalition partners had failed to reach agreement on a new federal budget, forcing De Wever to cancel his planned State of the Union address to parliament on Tuesday while talks continue.
De Wever said on Thursday that painful budget measures were needed now to avert a looming debt and interest-cost spiral that would otherwise leave future generations with a heavy bill. Belgian media reported that the budget deal could be delayed to late October or early November and that a prolonged deadlock could put the coalition's cohesion under strain.