6.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Panama

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A 6.4-magnitude earthquake has struck Panama, approximately 32 kilometers southwest of the city of Soná.

According to Report, citing the Institute of Geosciences of the University of Panama, the earthquake's hypocenter was located at a depth of 5 kilometers.

The epicenter was situated in Panama's Pacific coastal region, near the provinces of Veraguas and Chiriquí.

The latest earthquake occurred just three days after another powerful seismic event recorded on October 9. On that occasion, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck 39 kilometers northwest of Tonosí at a depth of 4 kilometers.