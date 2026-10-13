Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    IMF forecasts 3.1% global economic growth in 2026

    Economy
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 08:18
    IMF forecasts 3.1% global economic growth in 2026

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects the global economy to grow by 3.1% in 2026 and 3.4% in 2027.

    According to Report, the forecast was published in the IMF's latest update on global economic prospects.

    The update shows that the IMF has revised its 2026 global growth forecast upward by 0.1 percentage points compared to its July outlook, while the projection for 2027 remains unchanged.

    IMF experts estimate that the global economy expanded by 3.5% in 2025.

    The update's authors noted that, in less than seven years, the global economy has faced an unprecedented series of shocks, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting supply-chain disruptions, the war in Ukraine, conflict in the Middle East, rising energy and commodity prices, tighter trade restrictions, and increasing trade tensions between countries.

    "Despite a series of shocks, the global economy has demonstrated resilience," the experts said.

    They attributed this resilience to factors such as the diversification of energy supply routes, increased energy production by a number of countries, the transition to alternative energy sources, as well as advances in artificial intelligence technologies and growing investment in the sector.

    International Monetary Fund (IMF) Global economic growth
    IMF 2026-cı ildə dünya iqtisadiyyatının 3,1 % artacağını gözləyir
    МВФ ожидает роста мировой экономики на 3,1% в 2026 году
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    00:04
    80 people suffer food poisoning in Türkiye's Izmir
    Region
    23:40
    UK ambassador summoned to Iranian Foreign Ministry over RAF Fairford claims
    Region
    23:06
    Photo
    Sabah beat Slavia 2-0 for historic Champions League victory
    Football
    22:46
    Marta Kos: Albania's EU membership by 2030 is entirely possible
    Other countries
    22:25
    Netherlands may need €9.5 billion to upgrade roads and railways for NATO
    Other countries
    22:12
    Photo
    Video
    Sites of Memory of Western Azerbaijan: History of Arafsa in Zangazur
    Domestic policy
    21:54
    Photo
    Nakhchivan, ADB discuss Zangazur Corridor and regional projects
    Tourism
    21:27
    Azerbaijani ambassador highlights energy cooperation with EU at Zagreb forum
    Foreign policy
    21:14
    Mikayil Jabbarov highlights Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan role in Middle Corridor
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed