IMF forecasts 3.1% global economic growth in 2026

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The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects the global economy to grow by 3.1% in 2026 and 3.4% in 2027.

According to Report, the forecast was published in the IMF's latest update on global economic prospects.

The update shows that the IMF has revised its 2026 global growth forecast upward by 0.1 percentage points compared to its July outlook, while the projection for 2027 remains unchanged.

IMF experts estimate that the global economy expanded by 3.5% in 2025.

The update's authors noted that, in less than seven years, the global economy has faced an unprecedented series of shocks, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting supply-chain disruptions, the war in Ukraine, conflict in the Middle East, rising energy and commodity prices, tighter trade restrictions, and increasing trade tensions between countries.

"Despite a series of shocks, the global economy has demonstrated resilience," the experts said.

They attributed this resilience to factors such as the diversification of energy supply routes, increased energy production by a number of countries, the transition to alternative energy sources, as well as advances in artificial intelligence technologies and growing investment in the sector.