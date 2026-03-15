Tokayev: Next presidential elections in Kazakhstan to be held in 2029

The next presidential election in Kazakhstan will be held in 2029 in accordance with the current Constitution, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said today while answering journalists' questions, Report informs.

Responding to the question of whether the constitutional reform is a preparation for a power transition, the President of Kazakhstan noted that various discussions are being held around this position, however, there is no cause for concern.

"Indeed, such a position exists in a number of foreign countries. Some experts believe that competition within the government is allegedly intensifying in Kazakhstan, and various concerning trends are growing. However, there is no reason to fear that this will negatively affect society," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assured.

According to him, the establishment of the Vice President position will strengthen the institutions of state power, and this will become evident in the future.

"As President, I place great expectations on this position, as well as on all the reforms in general. And the next presidential election will be held, as expected, within the timeframe established by the current Constitution - in 2029," Tokayev added.

The President of Kazakhstan also emphasized that the work on the Constitution had been carried out over an extended period of time.