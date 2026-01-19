Spanish PM declares three days of mourning over deadly train accident
- 19 January, 2026
- 20:50
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday declared three days of mourning over a high-speed train collision that claimed at least 39 lives, and vowed a full investigation into its causes, Report informs via AFP.
"We will uncover the answer, and once the cause of this tragedy is determined, we will present it with absolute transparency," he told reporters in the southern town of Adamuz near where the disaster happened.
