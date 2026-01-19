Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January

    Spanish PM declares three days of mourning over deadly train accident

    Other countries
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 20:50
    Spanish PM declares three days of mourning over deadly train accident

    Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday declared three days of mourning over a high-speed train collision that claimed at least 39 lives, and vowed a full investigation into its causes, Report informs via AFP.

    "We will uncover the answer, and once the cause of this tragedy is determined, we will present it with absolute transparency," he told reporters in the southern town of Adamuz near where the disaster happened.

    Spain day of mourning Pedro Sanchez
    İspaniyada üçgünlük matəm elan edilib
    Испания объявила трехдневный траур по погибшим в Адамусе

    Latest News

    21:48

    Dozens abducted in Nigeria church attacks; church leader says over 160 seized

    Other countries
    21:39

    Erdogan: Türkiye believes that Iran will overcome these difficult days

    Region
    21:26

    China's Tianjin inaugurates cross-Caspian freight route to Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    21:15
    Photo

    Pakistan commemorates martyrs of January 20 tragedy

    Foreign policy
    21:04

    Belarus accepts US offer to join Board of Peace for Gaza

    Other countries
    20:50

    Spanish PM declares three days of mourning over deadly train accident

    Other countries
    20:43

    Azerbaijani FM, US Secretary of State discuss Baku-Yerevan normalization

    Foreign policy
    20:35
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with WHO Director-General in Davos

    Foreign policy
    20:33
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with official of Vestas Wind Systems in Davos

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed