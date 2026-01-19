Azerbaijani FM, US Secretary of State discuss Baku-Yerevan normalization

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Foreign policy
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 20:43
    On January 19, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    During the call, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States, as well as the regional situation and the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization process.

    It was emphasized that following the Washington Peace Summit on August 8, bilateral contacts and discussions on drafting the Strategic Partnership Charter were praised, and both sides expressed hope that the project would be finalized and signed in the near future. It was underlined that the priorities to be set in this direction would give an additional boost to relations between the two countries.

    Bayramov, in turn, conveyed Azerbaijan's position on the prospects of the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization and peace process to his counterpart. The steps taken within the normalization process and confidence-building measures were commended. The importance of the implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) was also highlighted.

    The officials also exchanged views on other issues.

