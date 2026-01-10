Azerbaijan's furniture imports from Türkiye decline by almost 10% in value

In 2025, Azerbaijan imported furniture, paper, and forestry products from Türkiye, valued at nearly $137 million, showing a 9.8% decrease year-on-year, Report informs, citing the Türkiye Exporters Assembly.

In December alone, Türkiye exported furniture, paper, and forestry products to Azerbaijan worth just over $10.2 million, which is 20.1% less than a year earlier.

Last year, Türkiye's total exports of furniture, paper, and forestry products rose by 1.2% YoY to almost $8 billion, while in December, the exports rose by 4.1% YoY to $737 million.

The largest importers of Turkish furniture, paper, and forestry products for the reporting period were Iraq, with just over $1.2 billion (up 5.7% YoY), the United Kingdom, with approximately $440.5 million (down 0.6%), and the United States, with $398 million (up 2.7% YoY).