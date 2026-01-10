US: Iran using Hezbollah fighters to suppress peaceful protests
- 10 January, 2026
- 17:11
The US Department of State has declared that Iranian authorities are deploying fighters from Hezbollah and Iraqi armed groups to suppress peaceful protests in the country, according to a post on the official X page of the State Department in Persian, Report informs.
It was noted that Iran has spent billions of dollars belonging to its people over many years to support proxy groups abroad. Washington characterized the use of these forces against Iranian citizens as a violation of human rights.
ایالات متحده نگران گزارشهایی است که رژیم جمهوری اسلامی، تروریستهایی از حزبالله و شبهنظامیان عراقی را برای سرکوب اعتراضات مسالمتآمیز به کار گرفته است. این رژیم میلیاردها دلار متعلق به مردم ایران را صرف نیروهای نیابتی تروریستی کرده است. بهکارگیری آن نیروها علیه شهروندان خودش،… pic.twitter.com/UafXn4dDLc— USAbehFarsi (@USABehFarsi) January 10, 2026