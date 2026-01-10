US: Iran using Hezbollah fighters to suppress peaceful protests

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    • 10 January, 2026
    The US Department of State has declared that Iranian authorities are deploying fighters from Hezbollah and Iraqi armed groups to suppress peaceful protests in the country, according to a post on the official X page of the State Department in Persian, Report informs.

    It was noted that Iran has spent billions of dollars belonging to its people over many years to support proxy groups abroad. Washington characterized the use of these forces against Iranian citizens as a violation of human rights.

    ABŞ: İran etirazları yatırmaq üçün "Hizbullah" döyüşçülərindən istifadə edir
    США: Иран использует боевиков "Хезболлы" для подавления протестов

