    Iran's prosecutor-general warns all protesters face death penalty

    • 10 January, 2026
    • 17:45
    All protesters will be charged as "enemies of god" (or "mohareb"), Mohammad Movahedi Azad, the country's prosecutor-general, has said in a statement, as Iranian state media reported, Report informs via Sky News.

    The offence is punishable by death penalty.

    This would apply to "rioters and terrorists" who damaged property and undermined security and those who helped them alike, Movahedi Azad said.

    Prosecutors should swiftly prepare trials and not show any "leniency, compassion, or indulgence", he added.

    Tehran's prosecutor Ali Salehi also said yesterday that protesters could be facing the charge of mohareb.

