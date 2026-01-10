Azerbaijan posts 2% increase in cost of textile imports from Türkiye

In 2025, Azerbaijan imported textile products from Türkiye worth just over $51.3 million, marking a 2% increase year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, citing the Türkiye Exporters Assembly.

In December alone, Türkiye exported textile products to Azerbaijan worth more than $4.8 million, which is 13.5% higher compared to the same month of 2024.

Last year, Türkiye's total textile exports decreased by 0.8% YOY, exceeding $9.4 billion, while in December, the exports grew by 0.2% YoY to $782 million.

The largest importers of Turkish textile products for the reporting period were Italy, with $733 million (down 0.8% YoY), Egypt, with just over $552 million (up 23.1% YoY), and the United States, with around $538 million (up 0.9% YoY).