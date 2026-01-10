Türkiye's coast guard rescues 37 migrants off Izmir coast

Türkiye's coast guard has rescued 37 migrants after a boat carrying undocumented migrants sank off the coast of Izmir province, officials say.

According to Report, citing a statement by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya on the social media platform X, the incident occurred near the Dikili district. One migrant was found dead.

Preliminary information suggests that a total of 45 people were on board the vessel. The fate of seven migrants remains unknown, and search and rescue operations are continuing.

A coast guard helicopter, TCSG-502, has also been deployed as part of the operation.