Türkiye's coast guard rescues 37 migrants off Izmir coast
Region
- 10 January, 2026
- 16:08
Türkiye's coast guard has rescued 37 migrants after a boat carrying undocumented migrants sank off the coast of Izmir province, officials say.
According to Report, citing a statement by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya on the social media platform X, the incident occurred near the Dikili district. One migrant was found dead.
Preliminary information suggests that a total of 45 people were on board the vessel. The fate of seven migrants remains unknown, and search and rescue operations are continuing.
A coast guard helicopter, TCSG-502, has also been deployed as part of the operation.
Latest News
17:25
Maia Sandu: Moldova stands in solidarity with brave people of IranOther countries
17:19
Azerbaijan posts 2% increase in cost of textile imports from TürkiyeBusiness
17:14
Shipping in Dardanelles suspended due to stormRegion
17:11
US: Iran using Hezbollah fighters to suppress peaceful protestsOther countries
16:39
Azerbaijan increases spending on automotive imports from TürkiyeBusiness
16:08
Türkiye's coast guard rescues 37 migrants off Izmir coastRegion
15:46
Azerbaijan's furniture imports from Türkiye decline by almost 10% in valueBusiness
15:36
Baku, Kyiv discuss joint actions for Ukraine restorationForeign policy
15:24