Composition of Azerbaijan's state-guaranteed debt revealed

As of January 1, 2026, Azerbaijan's state-guaranteed debt exceeded 10.368 billion manats (just under $6.1 billion), equal to 8% of GDP, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Finance.

Of this, 8.725 billion manats ($5.132 billion), or 84.2%, consisted of foreign loans, while 1.643 billion manats (approximately $967,000), or 15.8%, came from domestic loans.

Some 59.8% of the debt portfolio carried fixed interest rates, while 40.2% had variable interest rates.

The currency composition of the debt portfolio was as follows: US dollar – 63.9%, euro – 17.7%, manat – 12.8%, Japanese yen – 3.7%, and other currencies – 1.9%.

In terms of maturity, 73.9% of the debt must be repaid within 5 years, 16.6% within 5 to 10 years, and 9.5% in more than 10 years.