    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Trump's special envoy: TRIPP to become foundation for sustainable peace in South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    • 04 February, 2026
    • 11:20
    The TRIPP project is a historic step toward building strong, interconnected economies and maintaining sustainable peace in the South Caucasus, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Central Asia, Sergio Gor, said at the B5+1 Business Forum in Bishkek, Report informs.

    "Since the historic peace summit [the Washington summit on August 8, 2025, with the participation of Ilham Aliyev, Donald Trump, and Nikol Pashinyan - ed.], which united Armenia and Azerbaijan, we have continued to promote the Trump Route [TRIPP]. This route will provide direct transportation links from Central Asia through the South Caucasus and further west. This is a historic step toward building strong, interconnected economies and maintaining sustainable peace in the region," Gor stated.

    He added that the Trump administration attaches particular importance to Central Asia and recognizes the region's strategic importance.

    TRIPP Azerbaijan Armenia
    ABŞ Prezidentinin xüsusi elçisi: "Tramp marşrutu" Cənubi Qafqazda davamlı sülhün təməli olacaq
    Спецпосланник Трампа: TRIPP станет основой устойчивого мира на Южном Кавказе

