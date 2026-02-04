Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan's Central Bank sees decrease in interbank rate's average daily level in January

    Finance
    04 February, 2026
    • 11:27
    Azerbaijan's Central Bank sees decrease in interbank rate's average daily level in January

    In January of this year, the average daily level of the AZIR (Azerbaijan Interbank Rate) index in Azerbaijan fell to 6.7%, Report informs referring to data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

    The regulator notes that the country's monetary policy instruments are applied taking into account processes in financial markets and the liquidity position of the banking system.

    "Through weekly deposit auctions-the main instrument of open market operations-the impact of non-political factors on the AZIR index was minimized. Interest rates in the unsecured money market are moving within the Central Bank's interest rate corridor and close to the policy rate," the Central Bank noted.

    Also, according to the CBA, interest rates in the unsecured money market are moving within the regulator's interest rate corridor and close to the policy rate.

    "Under the influence of the key rate cut in December, the average daily AZIR rate fell from 6.73% in December 2025 to 6.7% in January of this year. The 0.5 percentage point reduction in the key rate in July and December 2025 was accompanied by a reduction in interest rates across various financial market segments. Specifically, over the past six months, there has been a decline in the yield on Central Bank notes and government securities, as well as interest rates on new deposits and loans in manat," the CBA noted.

    AZIR indeksinin orta günlük səviyyəsi yanvarda 6,7 %-ə düşüb
    ЦБА сообщил о снижении среднедневного уровня AZIR в январе

