Azerbaijan's domestic public debt reaches 17.8B manats

As of January 1 of this year, Azerbaijan's domestic public debt amounted to 17.804 billion manats, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance.

Of this amount, 9.6 billion manats are accounted for by government securities in circulation, and 8.797 billion manats are accounted for by guaranteed government obligations.

According to the Ministry of Finance, 9.2% of government securities have a maturity of up to one year, 51.8% have a maturity of 2-3 years, and 39% have a maturity of five years or more.

"The replacement of short-term bonds with government securities with maturities of 5-10 years contributed to a significant increase in the average maturity of government bonds, to 3.3 years. In accordance with the 'Strategy for Managing Public Debt in the Medium and Long Term,' and as part of the substitution of external debt with domestic debt, the volume of government securities in circulation increased by approximately 8.5 times compared to 2018," the agency noted.

($1=1.7 manats)