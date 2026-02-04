SOCAR exploring alternative technologies to make mature fields more profitable

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is exploring alternative technological solutions to ensure the profitability of mature fields, Vusal Rajabov, Advisor to Well Delivery Director (Completions) at the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), said at the IADC Drilling Caspian & Black Sea 2026 Conference and Exhibition in Baku, Report informs.

He stated that the company is considering the full range of available tools to maintain production efficiency at depleted assets.

"This includes infill drilling, sidetracking, and multilateral well construction. We already have experience with multilateral wells of complexity level 3, and we are now re-evaluating the potential for using levels 3 and 5 for our assets," he noted.

Rajabov emphasized that drilling new wells at mature fields is accompanied by significant technical limitations.

"Due to reservoir depletion, we operate in an extremely narrow window between reservoir pressure and hydraulic fracturing pressure, making drilling and completion extremely challenging. The design of older wells with very small diameters creates additional challenges," the advisor explained.

In this regard, SOCAR is actively exploring alternative technologies.

"One of the most pressing issues for us is drilling with coiled tubing-the team is currently assessing the potential of this technology in detail. In addition, solutions for drilling with an ultra-small radius of curvature are being considered, including technologies that allow for the installation of a whipstock inside the casing and sidetracking in close proximity to the productive formation," he added.

Furthermore, according to Radjabov, the choice of pipe materials is being reviewed, and the introduction of chrome-plated or coated pipes to combat corrosion is planned.

He also emphasized that working with mature assets requires going beyond standard approaches and employing unconventional engineering solutions.