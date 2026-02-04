Azerbaijan's CBA: Current account to be in surplus by end of 2026-2027
- 04 February, 2026
- 11:31
According to the updated macroeconomic forecasts of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the current account is expected to be in surplus by the end of 2026 and 2027, Report informs, referring to the bank.
"The key factor of the FX market equilibrium – the external sector indicators remain favorable. According to the State Customs Committee, the trade surplus amounted to $0.7B in 2025. According to initial estimations, foreign trade surplus exceeded $6.9B, excluding gold imports. In line with the Central Bank's updated macroeconomic forecasts, the current account is expected to remain in surplus by the end of 2026 and in 2027," the CBA said.
