Defense ministers of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss military-technical cooperation

Senior leadership of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense participated in the World Defense Show 2026 global defense industry exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Defense told Report that at the exhibition involving advanced companies, products of "Azersilah" Defence Industry Holding CJSC under the Ministry of Defence Industry and other private companies in Azerbaijan were showcased at the company booth.

The Ministry leadership reviewed modern weapon systems, military equipment, aviation and aerial assets presented at the booths, along with the latest developments in AI and cybersecurity.

During the visit, Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with his colleague from Saudi Arabia, Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and several company executives. The meetings focused on exchanging views on issues of common interest in military-technical cooperation.

It is worth noting that the World Defense Show, a key platform for the defense industry, brings together leading companies from around the world and hosts presentations on cutting-edge technologies, strategic partnerships and business meetings.