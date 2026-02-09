Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Lebanon's Tripoli building collapse kills 14

    Other countries
    09 February, 2026
    • 13:00
    Lebanon's Tripoli building collapse kills 14

    The death toll from the collapse of residential buildings in the Lebanese city of Tripoli rose to 14 after search and rescue operations ended, Lebanon's National News Agency said on Monday, citing the civil defence chief.

    Civil defence director general Imad Khreiss said rescue teams recovered 14 bodies and rescued eight people from the rubble of the collapsed buildings in the northern city's Bab al-Tabbaneh neighbourhood.

    Officials said on Sunday that two adjoining buildings had collapsed.

    Abdel Hamid Karameh, head of Tripoli's municipal council, said he could not confirm how many people remained missing. Earlier, the head of Lebanon's civil defence rescue service said the two buildings were home to 22 residents.

    A number of aging residential buildings have collapsed in Tripoli, Lebanon's second-largest city, in recent weeks, highlighting deteriorating infrastructure and years of neglect, state media reported, citing municipal officials.

    Lebanon building collapse
    Livanda binanın uçması nəticəsində ölənlərin sayı 14-ə çatıb
    На севере Ливана при обрушении дома погибли 14 человек

