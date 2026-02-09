Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    SOCAR, GL Group discuss investment prospects for oil fields in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    • 09 February, 2026
    • 13:22
    SOCAR, GL Group discuss investment prospects for oil fields in Azerbaijan

    The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and GL Group have discussed the planned operational and investment directions for the Kursangi and Garabaghli, Buzovna–Mashtaga, Gala, and Zira oil fields, Report informs, referring to GL Group.

    A regular Steering Committee meeting was held with the participation of the leadership of GL Group and SOCAR to review the implementation of the 2025 Work Program and Budget, as well as to consider the proposed Work Program and Budget for 2026 for Salyan Oil Ltd, operating the Kursangi and Garabaghli oil fields, and Taghiyev Operating Company LLC, operating the Buzovna–Mashtaga, Gala, and Zira oil fields.

    The meeting was co-chaired by Asif Zeynalov, Chief Executive Officer of GL Group and Chairman of the Advisory Board, and Babak Huseynov, Vice-President of SOCAR. Discussions focused on activities carried out within the contract areas, the results of the 2025 Work Program and Budget implementation, as well as the operational and investment priorities planned for 2026.

    As part of the visit, the meeting participants inspected Area 6 at the Garabaghli field operated by Salyan Oil Ltd, a newly commissioned oil well at the Kursangi field, as well as an oil well currently under drilling.

    The meeting is of significant importance in further expanding the strategic cooperation between GL Group and SOCAR, enhancing production efficiency, and ensuring the sustainable development of joint projects.

    SOCAR GL Group oil fields
    Photo
    Photo
