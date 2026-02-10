Azerbaijan prepares new projects on compulsory passenger insurance

The Compulsory Insurance Bureau (CIB) in Azerbaijan has developed new projects in the area of ​​compulsory personal accident insurance for passengers, CIB Executive Director Vusal Masiyev said at a press conference, Report informs.

He noted that the projects were developed jointly with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and cover road, rail, and, eventually, air transport passengers.

"We believe that certain mechanisms will be implemented by the end of this year," Masiyev added.

According to him, the plan is to create a unified and convenient insurance mechanism that will make the process more accessible and efficient.

"In this area, projects are being implemented jointly with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, as well as the Central Bank, which include the creation of registers and integration with these registers," he told Report.

Masiyev also noted that approximately 70% of CIB's activities have already been transferred to electronic format, and by the end of 2027, the bureau plans to completely eliminate paperwork.