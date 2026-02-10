Peskov: Russia hopes for resumption of talks on Ukraine
Other countries
- 10 February, 2026
- 13:44
Moscow hopes that negotiations on the settlement of the Ukraine issue will resume soon, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Report informs via Russian media outlets.
Peskov emphasized that no specific date has yet been set for the talks: "However, we hope this will happen soon."
The most recent negotiations on Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine-US format were held in Abu Dhabi on February 4–5.
Latest News
13:44
Peskov: Russia hopes for resumption of talks on UkraineOther countries
13:41
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva attends 'Rising Light' exhibitionCulture
13:27
Simonyan: JD Vance's visit opens new opportunities for ArmeniaRegion
13:17
Amy Carlon: US companies will help realize full potential of August 8 agreementsForeign policy
13:12
Azerbaijani parliament adopts asbestos ban in final readingMilli Majlis
12:55
Participation of Azerbaijani city in Covenant of Mayors frozenEnergy
12:46
Photo
Azerbaijan, US private sector discuss prospects for development of co-opForeign policy
12:45
Azerbaijani parliament ratifies UN Convention Against CybercrimeMilli Majlis
12:32