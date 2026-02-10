Peskov: Russia hopes for resumption of talks on Ukraine

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Moscow hopes that negotiations on the settlement of the Ukraine issue will resume soon, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Report informs via Russian media outlets.

    Peskov emphasized that no specific date has yet been set for the talks: "However, we hope this will happen soon."

    The most recent negotiations on Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine-US format were held in Abu Dhabi on February 4–5.

    Peskov: Ukrayna üzrə danışıqların bərpasına ümid edirik
    Песков: Москва рассчитывает на скорое возобновление переговоров по Украине

