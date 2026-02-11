Zelenskyy: Ukraine attacked overnight by 129 attack drones

Over the past night, the Russian Armed Forces hit Ukrainian territory with a total of 129 attack drones, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on social media, Report informs.

"A total of 129 attack drones have hit Ukrainian territory since this evening, a significant number of which were Shahed drones," he wrote.

According to him, the drones specifically struck the Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions.

"This morning, a drone attacked a city hospital in Zaporizhzhia. Overnight, six people, including children, were injured in a drone strike in the Sumy region. Unfortunately, one person died," he wrote.

He also added that before dawn, a train depot in Konotop was struck, damaging a fire train. Strikes were also reported in the Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Poltava regions.