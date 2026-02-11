Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Zelenskyy: Ukraine attacked overnight by 129 attack drones

    Other countries
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 13:11
    Zelenskyy: Ukraine attacked overnight by 129 attack drones

    Over the past night, the Russian Armed Forces hit Ukrainian territory with a total of 129 attack drones, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on social media, Report informs.

    "A total of 129 attack drones have hit Ukrainian territory since this evening, a significant number of which were Shahed drones," he wrote.

    According to him, the drones specifically struck the Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions.

    "This morning, a drone attacked a city hospital in Zaporizhzhia. Overnight, six people, including children, were injured in a drone strike in the Sumy region. Unfortunately, one person died," he wrote.

    He also added that before dawn, a train depot in Konotop was struck, damaging a fire train. Strikes were also reported in the Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Poltava regions.

