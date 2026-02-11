Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Regional Acceleration Center in Azerbaijan strengthens innovation ecosystem

    ICT
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 12:20
    Regional Acceleration Center in Azerbaijan strengthens innovation ecosystem

    The Regional Acceleration Center opened in Azerbaijan is part of a global network and serves to strengthen the country's innovation ecosystem, Salar Imamaliyev, Chief Commercial Officer of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, said at the "Azerbaijan–Türkiye Business Forum: Digital Transformation and Technology Bridge" held in Baku, Report informs.

    According to the chief officer, the ITU Regional Acceleration Center has started operations in Azerbaijan: "The establishment of the center is an important achievement in expanding international cooperation. The center brings together startups, corporations, government agencies, and academic organizations, contributing to the development of innovative entrepreneurship both in the region and beyond."

    He added that the platform provides a favorable environment for developing new technological solutions and for exchanging knowledge and experience: "Collaboration with international organizations strengthens Azerbaijan's position on the innovation map and is part of the steps taken to transform the country into a regional technology hub."

    Imamaliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan–Türkiye cooperation is particularly important in this context, and that meetings held within the forum will lay the groundwork for concrete project development: "The main goal is to direct collaboration in innovation and technology toward practical results and to ensure long-term partnerships."

    Azerbaijan innovation digital development
    Salar İmaməliyev: "Regional Akselerasiya Mərkəzi innovasiya ekosisteminin gücləndirilməsinə xidmət edir"
    Салар Имамалиев: Новый центр акселерации усилит инновационную экосистему

    Latest News

    12:52
    Photo

    Taleh Kazimov: Azerbaijan-US economic co-op reaches strategic stage

    Finance
    12:46

    AzerGold CJSC marks 11 years since its establishment

    Business
    12:26

    Azerbaijan negotiating with 18 countries to implement digital government solutions

    ICT
    12:20

    Regional Acceleration Center in Azerbaijan strengthens innovation ecosystem

    ICT
    12:18

    Joint projects with Azerbaijan could double Türkiye's IT sector volume

    ICT
    12:13

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye ink memorandum of cooperation in tech

    ICT
    11:55
    Photo

    Mexico's Chamber of Deputies establish friendship group with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    11:52

    Japan Airlines: Unauthorized access may have leaked personal data of 28,000 users

    Other countries
    11:49

    Envoy: Energy, infrastructure ties lead Azerbaijan–Türkiye agenda

    Business
    All News Feed