Regional Acceleration Center in Azerbaijan strengthens innovation ecosystem

The Regional Acceleration Center opened in Azerbaijan is part of a global network and serves to strengthen the country's innovation ecosystem, Salar Imamaliyev, Chief Commercial Officer of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, said at the "Azerbaijan–Türkiye Business Forum: Digital Transformation and Technology Bridge" held in Baku, Report informs.

According to the chief officer, the ITU Regional Acceleration Center has started operations in Azerbaijan: "The establishment of the center is an important achievement in expanding international cooperation. The center brings together startups, corporations, government agencies, and academic organizations, contributing to the development of innovative entrepreneurship both in the region and beyond."

He added that the platform provides a favorable environment for developing new technological solutions and for exchanging knowledge and experience: "Collaboration with international organizations strengthens Azerbaijan's position on the innovation map and is part of the steps taken to transform the country into a regional technology hub."

Imamaliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan–Türkiye cooperation is particularly important in this context, and that meetings held within the forum will lay the groundwork for concrete project development: "The main goal is to direct collaboration in innovation and technology toward practical results and to ensure long-term partnerships."