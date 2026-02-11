AZAL operated 845 flights to Kazakhstan in 2025
Last year, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) carried out 845 flights (round-trip) to Kazakhstan's Almaty, Aktau, and Astana, AZAL President Samir Rzayev said during a meeting with Peter Foster, President and CEO of Kazakhstan's Air Astana, Report informs.
According to him, the meeting included discussions on the current state and development prospects of passenger air transport in the region: "At the same time, we discussed expanding commercial cooperation between the two aviation partners. Last year, AZAL conducted 845 flights to Almaty, Aktau, and Astana, transporting over 200,000 passengers. This result provides a strong foundation for further development of strategic ties between the parties."
