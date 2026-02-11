Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    AZAL operated 845 flights to Kazakhstan in 2025

    Infrastructure
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 13:29
    AZAL operated 845 flights to Kazakhstan in 2025

    Last year, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) carried out 845 flights (round-trip) to Kazakhstan's Almaty, Aktau, and Astana, AZAL President Samir Rzayev said during a meeting with Peter Foster, President and CEO of Kazakhstan's Air Astana, Report informs.

    According to him, the meeting included discussions on the current state and development prospects of passenger air transport in the region: "At the same time, we discussed expanding commercial cooperation between the two aviation partners. Last year, AZAL conducted 845 flights to Almaty, Aktau, and Astana, transporting over 200,000 passengers. This result provides a strong foundation for further development of strategic ties between the parties."

    AZAL ötən il Qazaxıstanın üç şəhərinə 850-yə yaxın uçuş həyata keçirib
    AZAL в 2025 году выполнил 845 рейсов в три города Казахстана

