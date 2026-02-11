Azerbaijan–US co-op enters historic stage with Charter on Strategic Partnership - COMMENTARY

Since the Joint Declaration signed in Washington last August, Azerbaijan–US relations have entered a qualitatively new phase. Intensive dialogue, reciprocal visits, official statements, President Ilham Aliyev's one-on-one meeting with the US president in Davos, and Azerbaijan's invitation to the Board of Peace, shaping the global security architecture, demonstrate that Baku has transformed from a regional power into a state with influence in global processes.

The visit of US Vice President Jey Di Vance to Baku on February 10 should be viewed through this prism.

During the visit, the signing of the "Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America" formalized the institutionalization of bilateral relations. This document is not just a framework for future cooperation; it can be seen as a strategic manifesto redefining the geopolitical map of the South Caucasus and wider Eurasia. The Charter cements Azerbaijan's absolute leadership in the region and Washington's recognition of the country's strategic importance.

Against the backdrop of Azerbaijan restoring its territorial integrity, the South Caucasus has become increasingly relevant for global processes, energy security, transport routes, and digital transit corridors. In this context, Azerbaijan is clearly not only a regional player but also a strategic junction on the East-West axis of Eurasia, recognized by all states. The Charter institutionalizes this reality and demonstrates Baku and Washington's commitment to facing regional and global challenges from a unified front. This strategic step strengthens Azerbaijan's leadership in the region and forms a cornerstone of the South Caucasus' military-strategic security architecture.

A closer look at the Charter's provisions reveals its significance. It is not merely a declaration but a roadmap for regional leadership, digital transformation, and military-strategic trust. The document encompasses key priorities from regional connectivity to advanced technologies.

The first strategic goal is expanding regional transport routes and strengthening Azerbaijan's position as a global transit hub. Initiatives like TRIPP and the Middle Corridor should not be seen only as economic projects; they are also central to the region's new geopolitical landscape. The aim is not only building roads or infrastructure but integrating the South Caucasus into global trade, replacing political tensions with economic partnerships, and creating mutually beneficial economic interdependence.

The barrier-free connection between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is a crucial link. It completes regional integration, forms an uninterrupted transport chain from Europe to Central Asia, and ensures seamless connections across the Turkic world. Such a route becomes a guarantor of peace, as economic prosperity fosters stability for all parties.

Azerbaijan's unified management of land, sea, and air transport, simplified customs procedures, and adherence to international regulations transform its transit potential into a sustainable and profitable model. This approach extends beyond goods transportation to energy lines and high-speed internet cables, showing that infrastructure is modernized for the digital age. Azerbaijan is no longer merely a crossroads but a strong center leading future digital and energy projects.

The second key aspect is that the Charter elevates economic relations beyond traditional trade to advanced technological modernization. Partnerships in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, space industry, and innovative mechanisms establish a strategic path toward a high-tech economy. Large-capacity AI data centers, joint cybersecurity research, and modern innovation platforms in Azerbaijan, along with support for high-skilled human capital, lay a durable foundation for long-term Baku–Washington cooperation. This strategic approach redefines Azerbaijan's international profile as a regional digital and technological hub.

The third component of the strategic partnership is security cooperation on a qualitatively new level. The focus goes beyond military coordination to building a robust institutional system, ensuring stability in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region. Expanding defense industry collaboration, joint counter-terrorism efforts, physical protection of critical energy and transport infrastructure, and close cybersecurity coordination demonstrate peak strategic trust between Baku and Washington. Azerbaijan's active participation in international peacekeeping operations is noted in the Charter, confirming that the country is not merely a participant but a responsible actor shaping global security architecture.

Security also emphasizes human safety. The US provision of AI-based demining technologies exemplifies this approach, ensuring safe civilian return to liberated territories. This cooperation accelerates post-conflict reconstruction and positions Azerbaijan as a guarantor of both national sovereignty and regional peace, providing a stable foundation for development.

In conclusion, the Charter on Strategic Partnership is not just a legal bilateral document but a historic manifesto defining Azerbaijan's regional leadership, strategic cooperation with the US, and role in the South Caucasus' geoeconomic and security architecture. The Charter positions Azerbaijan as a strategic hub on the East-West Eurasian axis, a central node in global transit and energy corridors, and a leader in technological and digital transformation. Its implementation will accelerate economic growth, strengthen digital and energy infrastructure, enhance regional and global security, and consolidate Azerbaijan's international credibility. The Charter elevates Azerbaijan–US relations to a new level, with strategic significance not only for both countries but for the South Caucasus and Eurasia as a whole.