President of Serbia to visit Türkiye
Region
- 11 February, 2026
- 14:03
Ankara is expecting a visit from Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić on Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated during a speech today, Report informs.
"Today I will hold talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, tomorrow we are expecting the arrival of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić," he said.
However, Erdogan did not disclose details of the upcoming talks with the Serbian president and did not specify the agenda of the visit.
