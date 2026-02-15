Azerbaijani President: I am pleased with the current level of relations with Serbia, a friendly country and our reliable strategic partner

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Foreign policy
    • 15 February, 2026
    • 13:01
    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia, Report informs.

    The letter reads:

    "On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and, through you, to your entire people, along with my sincere best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Serbia.

    I am pleased with the current level of relations with Serbia, a friendly country and our reliable strategic partner. Today, our friendship and cooperation, built on the solid foundations of mutual support and trust, continue to develop comprehensively and are being enriched with new substance. Undoubtedly, regular high-level reciprocal visits and our active political dialogue create favorable conditions for the accelerated development of these ties and the further strengthening of our strategic partnership. I fondly recall our recent meeting in Davos.

    I am confident that, through our joint efforts, the traditional relations of friendship between Azerbaijan and Serbia, as well as our mutually beneficial cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally, will continue to expand in line with the interests of our peoples and that our strategic partnership will deepen even further.

    On this auspicious day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Serbia."

