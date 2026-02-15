Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    11 killed, 10 injured in passenger coach-trailer collision in S. Pakistan

    • 15 February, 2026
    • 12:41
    11 killed, 10 injured in passenger coach-trailer collision in S. Pakistan

    At least 11 people were killed and 10 others injured after a passenger coach collided with a trailer on the National Highway in Pakistan's southern Sindh province early Sunday, rescue officials said, Report informs.

    The accident occurred in Khairpur district when the coach, travelling from eastern Punjab province to the southern port city of Karachi, rammed into a trailer carrying heavy concrete girders, according to Rescue 1122.

    The deceased included nine passengers, the driver and the conductor. The bodies and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, where the wounded were receiving treatment.

    Earlier this week, at least 14 people were killed in a separate road accident on the outskirts of Karachi involving multiple vehicles.

    Pakistanda avtobus yük maşını ilə toqquşub, 11 nəfər ölüb
    В Пакистане при столкновении автобуса с грузовиком погибли более 10 человек

