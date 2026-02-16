Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Nakhchivan records $8.8M in foreign trade in January

    Business
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 13:25
    In January, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $8.8 million, 19.1 percent lower compared to the same period last year, the State Statistical Committee of Nakhchivan told Report.

    Of the total trade turnover, exports accounted for $1.2 million, while imports reached $7.6 million. Over the past year, exports rose 3.1 times, and imports increased by 8.4 percent.

    As a result, Nakhchivan recorded a negative trade balance of $6.4 million, which is 3 percent lower than in the previous year.

