Nakhchivan records $8.8M in foreign trade in January
Business
- 16 February, 2026
- 13:25
In January, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $8.8 million, 19.1 percent lower compared to the same period last year, the State Statistical Committee of Nakhchivan told Report.
Of the total trade turnover, exports accounted for $1.2 million, while imports reached $7.6 million. Over the past year, exports rose 3.1 times, and imports increased by 8.4 percent.
As a result, Nakhchivan recorded a negative trade balance of $6.4 million, which is 3 percent lower than in the previous year.
Latest News
13:33
Photo
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Serbia held informal breakfastForeign policy
13:32
Switzerland train derails with several injuredOther countries
13:25
Nakhchivan records $8.8M in foreign trade in JanuaryBusiness
13:14
Azerbaijan, UAE to draft agriculture roadmapAIC
13:11
Hajiyev: Zangazur Corridor creates favorable opportunities for Caspian and Balkan regionsInfrastructure
13:02
Farid Osmanov: Participation in real-world projects prepares young people for job marketICT
12:54
Number of enterprises with Azerbaijani capital in Uzbekistan reaches 368Business
12:45
Ruben Vardanyan's trial to continue tomorrowIncident
12:38