MFAs of Azerbaijan, Georgia hold consular consultations in Baku

Regular consular consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Georgia have taken place in Baku, Report informs.

According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the Azerbaijani delegation was led by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Georgian delegation was led by Giorgi Tabatadze, Director of the Department of International Law, Consular Affairs, and Diaspora of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting was also attended by the ambassadors of Azerbaijan and Georgia, Faig Guliyev and Zurab Pataradze, as well as representatives of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Justice, and the State Migration Service.

During the consultations, views were exchanged on the current status and prospects for developing cooperation between the two countries in the consular sphere, including the signing of relevant agreements.

The parties discussed the protection of the rights and freedoms of citizens of both countries and the provision of consular assistance, reaching an agreement to intensify cooperation.

During the consultations, an exchange of views took place on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in the areas of justice, migration, education, social protection, and other important areas.

Following the talks, the heads of the two delegations signed the final protocol of the meeting.