Azerbaijan, Morocco mull co-op in education
Education and science
- 17 February, 2026
- 08:20
During his visit to the Kingdom of Morocco, Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev met with Rachid Talbi Alami, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Moroccan Parliament, Report informs.
The current status and future directions of bilateral cooperation in science and education were discussed at the meeting.
