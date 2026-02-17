Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Azerbaijan, Morocco mull co-op in education

    Education and science
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 08:20
    Azerbaijan, Morocco mull co-op in education

    During his visit to the Kingdom of Morocco, Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev met with Rachid Talbi Alami, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Moroccan Parliament, Report informs.

    The current status and future directions of bilateral cooperation in science and education were discussed at the meeting.

    Azerbaijan Morocco cooperation
    Photo
    Azərbaycanla Mərakeş arasında təhsil sahəsində əməkdaşlıq müzakirə olunub
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Марокко обсудили сотрудничество в сфере образования

    Latest News

    09:31

    CBA currency exchange rates (17.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:16

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (17.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:09

    34 years pass since tragedy in Azerbaijan's Garadaghly

    Domestic policy
    09:07

    Trump declines to comment on possibility of military operation against Cuba

    Other countries
    09:03

    Italy approves overflight of Russian delegation's aircraft en route to Geneva

    Other countries
    08:45
    Photo

    Another group of former IDPs leaves for Azerbaijan's Aghdam

    Domestic policy
    08:30

    MFAs of Azerbaijan, Georgia hold consular consultations in Baku

    Foreign policy
    08:20
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Morocco mull co-op in education

    Education and science
    08:08

    Carney constructs mega anti-Trump trade alliance

    Other countries
    All News Feed