Syrian army says it took control of Shaddadi base after coordination with US
Other countries
- 15 February, 2026
- 14:43
The Syrian army said it took control of the Shaddadi military base in northeastern Syria after coordination with the United States, the Syrian state news agency wrote on Sunday, Report informs via Reuters.
The move follows the US pullout from al-Tanf strategic base after a Washington-brokered deal to integrate the Kurdish led Syrian Democratic Forces into central Syrian institutions.
