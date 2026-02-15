Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Syrian army says it took control of Shaddadi base after coordination with US

    Other countries
    • 15 February, 2026
    • 14:43
    Syrian army says it took control of Shaddadi base after coordination with US

    The Syrian army said it took control of the Shaddadi military base in northeastern Syria after coordination with the United States, the Syrian state news agency wrote on Sunday, Report informs via Reuters.

    The move follows the US pullout from al-Tanf strategic base after a Washington-brokered deal to integrate the Kurdish led Syrian Democratic Forces into central Syrian institutions.

    Syria military base
    Suriya ordusu ABŞ-nin Əş-Şaddadi hərbi bazasını nəzarətə götürüb
    Сирийская армия взяла под контроль военную базу США в Эш-Шаддади

    Latest News

    16:02

    Bilateral meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Aleksandar Vučić starts

    Foreign policy
    15:54
    Video

    Official welcoming ceremony held for Azerbaijani President in Serbia

    Foreign policy
    15:46

    WUF13: Accessibility considered as one of main priorities

    Foreign policy
    15:36

    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Serbia on official visit

    Foreign policy
    15:16

    Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs air defense to deprive Russia of leverage through terror

    Other countries
    14:43

    Syrian army says it took control of Shaddadi base after coordination with US

    Other countries
    14:23

    President of Finland: "Red line" reached in relations with USA

    Other countries
    14:01

    Kallas: Europe ready for dialogue with Russia if certain guarantees given

    Other countries
    13:31

    Rubio to visit eastern Europe, bolster ties with pro-Trump leaders

    Other countries
    All News Feed