President: Serbia is developing successfully in economic terms
Foreign policy
- 15 February, 2026
- 18:29
"Under your leadership (President Vučić – ed.), Serbia is developing successfully, has earned great respect on the international stage, and has implemented significant reforms in the economic and social spheres," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his press statement with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, Report's Balkan bureau informs.
The head of state noted that, as a result, Serbia - despite being a country without natural resources - is developing successfully in economic terms, relying on its own strength and receiving no assistance from anywhere. "In the current circumstances, especially for a country located in the European space, this should be regarded as a distinctive achievement," the President added.
Latest News
19:16
Vučić: Agricultural products exported from Azerbaijan"s Zira district are very deliciousForeign policy
18:51
President of Azerbaijan: We will increase volume of natural gas exports to SerbiaForeign policy
18:47
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is ready to invest heavily in SerbiaForeign policy
18:30
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić made press statementsForeign policy
18:29
President: Serbia is developing successfully in economic termsForeign policy
18:27
Azerbaijan-Serbia documents exchangedForeign policy
18:24
Vučić: Azerbaijan and Serbia support each other during most difficult momentsForeign policy
18:12
Vučić: Security in Serbia and Azerbaijan is at highest levelForeign policy
18:11
Video