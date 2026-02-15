Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    President: Serbia is developing successfully in economic terms

    Foreign policy
    • 15 February, 2026
    • 18:29
    President: Serbia is developing successfully in economic terms

    "Under your leadership (President Vučić – ed.), Serbia is developing successfully, has earned great respect on the international stage, and has implemented significant reforms in the economic and social spheres," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his press statement with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, Report's Balkan bureau informs.

    The head of state noted that, as a result, Serbia - despite being a country without natural resources - is developing successfully in economic terms, relying on its own strength and receiving no assistance from anywhere. "In the current circumstances, especially for a country located in the European space, this should be regarded as a distinctive achievement," the President added.

    Aleksandar Vučić President Ilham Aliyev economic development
    Azərbaycan Prezidenti: Serbiya iqtisadi cəhətdən uğurla inkişaf edir
    Ильхам Алиев: Сербия успешно развивается экономически

    Latest News

    19:16

    Vučić: Agricultural products exported from Azerbaijan"s Zira district are very delicious

    Foreign policy
    18:51

    President of Azerbaijan: We will increase volume of natural gas exports to Serbia

    Foreign policy
    18:47

    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is ready to invest heavily in Serbia

    Foreign policy
    18:30

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić made press statements

    Foreign policy
    18:29

    President: Serbia is developing successfully in economic terms

    Foreign policy
    18:27

    Azerbaijan-Serbia documents exchanged

    Foreign policy
    18:24

    Vučić: Azerbaijan and Serbia support each other during most difficult moments

    Foreign policy
    18:12

    Vučić: Security in Serbia and Azerbaijan is at highest level

    Foreign policy
    18:11
    Video

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events

    Military
    All News Feed