    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is ready to invest heavily in Serbia

    Foreign policy
    • 15 February, 2026
    • 18:47
    "Precisely as a result of the reforms carried out, many countries, including Azerbaijan, are ready to invest heavily in Serbia," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his press statement with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, Report Balkan bureau informs.

    The head of state noted that the construction and reconstruction of power plants, as well as their rehabilitation, ensure the future development of every country.

    İlham Əliyev: Azərbaycan Serbiyaya böyük həcmdə sərmayə qoymağa hazırdır
    Президент Ильхам Алиев: Азербайджан готов вложить в Сербию крупные инвестиции

