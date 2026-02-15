President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is ready to invest heavily in Serbia
Foreign policy
- 15 February, 2026
- 18:47
"Precisely as a result of the reforms carried out, many countries, including Azerbaijan, are ready to invest heavily in Serbia," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his press statement with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, Report Balkan bureau informs.
The head of state noted that the construction and reconstruction of power plants, as well as their rehabilitation, ensure the future development of every country.
Latest News
19:16
Vučić: Agricultural products exported from Azerbaijan"s Zira district are very deliciousForeign policy
18:51
President of Azerbaijan: We will increase volume of natural gas exports to SerbiaForeign policy
18:47
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is ready to invest heavily in SerbiaForeign policy
18:30
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić made press statementsForeign policy
18:29
President: Serbia is developing successfully in economic termsForeign policy
18:27
Azerbaijan-Serbia documents exchangedForeign policy
18:24
Vučić: Azerbaijan and Serbia support each other during most difficult momentsForeign policy
18:12
Vučić: Security in Serbia and Azerbaijan is at highest levelForeign policy
18:11
Video